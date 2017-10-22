38 Women Accuse Writer-Director James Toback of Sexual Harassment: Report

More than 30 women have accused longtime Hollywood writer and director James Toback of sexual harassment, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.

Thirty-eight women described similar meetings with Toback in which he boasted of sexual conquests, touched them inappropriately or masturbated in front of them, the newspaper reported.

Thirty-one of the women spoke to the Times on the record.

Toback has written or directed more than a dozen films, including “Tyson,” “The Pick-Up Artist” and “Bugsy,” for which he received an Oscar nomination. Toback could not immediately be reached by NBC News. His agent, Jeff Berg, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Toback denied the allegations to the Times, saying he had either never met his accusers or only did so briefly. He also told the paper he had a heart condition and diabetes, making the allegations “biologically impossible.”

Us too: by bosses, boyfriends, male babysitters, taxi drivers, strangers and movie director/pig #jamestoback #metoo — Veruca Salt (@verucasalt) October 16, 2017

Among Toback’s alleged victims was Louise Post, of the band Veruca Salt, who met Toback in 1987 while attending Barnard College. “He told me he’d love nothing more than to masturbate while looking into my eyes,” she told the newspaper.

Karen Sklaire, a drama teacher and actor who met Toback in 1997, told the paper a meeting with Toback ended with him grinding against her leg.

“It’s a common thread among many women I know,” she told the paper. “After someone mentions they were sexually abused by a creepy writer-director, the response is, ‘Oh, no. You got Toback-ed.’”

The media and entertainment worlds have been rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct, with scores of women accusing everyone from comedian Bill Cosby to President Donald Trump. The latest scandal erupted two weeks ago, after the New York Times reported that Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein had been sexually harassing women for decades. He was fired by the studio he co-founded three days later.