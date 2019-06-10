Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By David K. Li
A rare earthquake shook up northeast Ohio on Monday, registering 4.0 on the Richter Scale, officials said.
The quake was centered 2.5 miles northwest of Eastlake, Ohio, and struck at about 10:50 a.m. ET, according to the United States Geological Survey. Eastlake is 18 miles northeast of Cleveland.
"I felt a shake but heard something different than normal," tweeted meteorologist Betsy Kling of NBC-affiliate WKYC.
There were no immediate reports of major damage or serious injuries.
"We felt it!! Eyes open everyone!" the city of Eastlake tweeted. "We are aware of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake. Please DO NOT call dispatch unless it is an emergency. They are overwhelmed with calls."
This is a breaking story, please check back here for updates.