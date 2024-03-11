4 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Virginia plane crash

A small jet crashed in Virginia Sunday, killing all four adults and one juvenile onboard, state police said.

The twin-engine IAI Astra 1125 aircraft crashed around 3 p.m. Sunday near Ingalls Field Airport in Hot Springs, Virginia, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The private jet caught fire on impact after crashing in the wooded area of the 6200 block of Airport Road, state police said.

"At this time, it appears there were four adults and one juvenile onboard the aircraft. All five, which includes the pilot, died at the scene," the Virginia State Police said in a statement to NBC News.

The National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and Virginia State Police are working to confirm the flight path of the plane and identify the victims.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.