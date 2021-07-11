4 arrested on gun charges in downtown Denver hotel near MLB All-Star game

Denver police assured the public on Sunday that the MLB All-Star game taking place in its city will be safe and secure after announcing the arrest of four people on gun charges in a downtown hotel near the baseball stadium.

The arrests were made on Friday when police went to the Maven Hotel after receiving a report of suspicious activity. There they arrested three men and one woman: Richard Platt, 42; Gabriel Rodriguez, 48; Ricardo Rodriguez, 44 and Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43. The arrests were mostly for felony weapons possession, police said, adding some of the suspects were prohibited from owning firearms.

Police said they obtained searched warrants for two rooms in the hotel where they “recovered evidence” and impounded two vehicles to possibly use as evidence.

Police chief Paul Pazen said Sunday that "there are parts of this investigation that we do not know," and that his department is working with local and federal authorities to better understand the situation. Police did not say how many guns were recovered, and said in a Sunday press conference that officers found narcotics at the scene.

Mayor Michael Hancock lauded the "quick thinking of a concerned hotel employee" who tipped off the police in the Sunday presser.

The FBI previously said they didn’t believe it was related to the MLB All-Star game happening in Denver, which will be played on Tuesday just blocks from the hotel at Coors Field.

“We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism,” the department said. “We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players, or the community at this time.”

We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game. We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players, or the community at this time. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) July 11, 2021

Mayor Hancock reiterated that message on Sunday, assuring people in Denver that it was safe to enjoy the city and the All-Star festivities.

Among the suspects, Platt was the only one to appear in court on Sunday, according to NBC Denver affiliate KUSA. The judge set his bail at $50,000 while the other three suspects await public defenders.

"We are incredibly proud that our team swiftly alerted the authorities in this instance,” Sage Hospitality, which owns the Maven Hotel, said in a statement. “We are thankful to DPD for their quick action to safely resolve this situation and will continue to work closely with them to support their investigation."