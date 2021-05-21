4 children injured after wind gusts send bounce house flying in Arizona

Four children were injured after an inflatable bounce house was lifted by strong winds in Arizona, authorities said Thursday.

Firefighters responded to a call of a bounce house being lifted several feet in the air by wind gusts during a party at a park on Thursday, according to the Mesa Fire Department.

Four children were injured after wind gusts sent a bounce house airborne in Arizona. KPNX

It was unclear how many children were in the bounce house, but authorities said they found four kids, ages five to 11, who suffered "moderate to serious injuries."

All the victims were taken to the hospital.

No other details were immediately available.