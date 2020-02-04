4 children who went missing in Alaska blizzard found alive

Four children, including a 2-year-old, who went missing in blizzard conditions in western Alaska on Sunday, have been found safe, rescuers said Monday.
Aside from being "cold, hungry and tired," all four are thought to be unharmed but are being evaluated, an Emmonak Search and Rescue team member told NBC affiliate KTUU of Anchorage.
Alaska State Troopers said that they received a report at 6:25 p.m. local time Sunday out of the community of Nunam Iqua that four children — ages 14, 8, 7 and 2 — had not returned from a snow machine ride. They had been expected back about 1 p.m.
Helicopters from Army National Guard and the United States Coast Guard as well as search-and-rescue groups from neighboring villages helped look for the children, but reduced visibility from blizzard conditions presented a challenge, officials said.
Public media station KYUK of Bethel reported that a helicopter found the missing children in a winter camp 5 miles southeast of Nunam Iqua, citing Tribal Council President Edward Adams Sr.
Nunam Iqua is a community of around 190 in western Alaska.