4 in custody after 6 found dead in Milwaukee home

Officials investigating six people found dead in a Milwaukee home are trying to determine if four people in custody Thursday were involved in the deaths

Milwaukee police did not refer to the four "persons of interest" as suspects and said no charges have been referred to prosecutors. All four are adults. Their identities have not been released.

Officers conducting a welfare check found five men and one woman dead in a home in Milwaukee’s Park West on Sunday afternoon. The victims, between the ages of 23 and 49, had all been shot, police said.

At a Thursday news conference, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman called it a “horrific mass shooting." He said it appears the victims were targeted.

Police believe that multiple suspects were involved in the slayings and that more than one gun was used, Norman said.

“We are confident we are on the right track in finding those who are responsible for this,” he said.

Authorities are still investigating the motive and when the people were killed.

Police are also trying determine if a 911 call placed 12 hours before the bodies were discovered is connected.

A woman reported that she had been the victim of a shooting and that multiple people had been shot. She gave two addresses in the area of where the six people were found dead, police said.

Officers didn’t find any evidence of a shooting at the two addresses, and when they eventually found the woman they determined she had not been shot, police said.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he is certain someone knows something about Sunday's shooting.

“We can’t have a city where someone can go and pull the trigger and kill somebody, and then go sit on somebody’s couch. We can’t have that,” Johnson said. “When folks see something, you have to step up. You have to say something.”