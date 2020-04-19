4 dead, 1 injured in Tennessee house fire

By Doha Madani
Four adults died and another was injured in an overnight house fire in Chattanooga, Tennessee, early Sunday.
Emergency services received a 911 call about four people trapped inside a house on fire around 3:31 a.m. local time, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. Responders began fighting heavy smoke and fire while searching the building.
Firefighters found four people — three men and a woman ages 35 to 85 — dead from the blaze.
A 35-year-old man had managed to escape through a second-story window before the fire department arrived and was treated for smoke inhalation. His condition was unclear.
The fire department is working with police to investigate the cause of the fire.