4 dead, 2 injured after Pennsylvania house explosion

Four people are dead and two others were injured after a house exploded in Pennsylvania on Thursday night, officials said.

Two additional people may be unaccounted for, Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller said.

The explosion happened around 8 p.m. in the borough, about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The cause of the explosion was not disclosed.

Emergency personnel stand near the scene of a house explosion in Pottstown, Pa., on Thursday. WCAU

Officials with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the state fire marshal’s office were among the agencies responding to the scene, Keller told reporters.

The first 911 calls about the explosion came in at 8:07 p.m., said Todd Stieritz, spokesman for the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety.

Officials did not release the identities or ages of the four people killed.

The two injured people were taken to area hospitals, Keller said. Their conditions were not released.

Another briefing was planned for Friday.

Photos of the scene from NBC Philadelphia showed debris littering the street.

Russell Noll, who lives nearby, told the station that “I heard a huge explosion,” and “I thought a bomb went off.” Another woman told the station that the blast blew out her windows.