4 dead after jet crashes into Connecticut building

Four people are dead after a small jet crashed into a Connecticut building early Thursday, according to police.

The four people included two pilots and two passengers, the Farmington Police Department said.

The Cessna Citation 560X business jet crashed in Farmington, a suburb west of Hartford, into a building on the campus of German manufacturing company Trumpf, according to the FAA.

FAA officials said the plane had taken off from Robertson Field Airport in nearby Plainville and was en route to Dare County Regional Airport in North Carolina.

At a press conference, the Farmington police said they received an emergency call at 9:52 a.m. and that witnesses said the plane had trouble after takeoff and that it hit the ground before crashing into the structure.

First responders could not run toward the plane because it was "fully engulfed" in flames, police said.

No employees at the Trumpf building were injured, according to police.

A local school briefly brought children indoors to protect them from smoke from the fire, according to NBC Connecticut.

"I’m on the way to Farmington to assess the recent plane crash with emergency management personnel. My prayers are with those on the ground and with the souls on board," Gov. Ned Lamont said in a tweet.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash; the FAA said that neither agency will comment on the identities of the people involved in the accident.

The Farmington Police Department said the investigation will take several days.