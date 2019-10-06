Breaking News Emails

By Max Burman and Joe Studley

Four people were killed and five others injured after a suspect entered a bar in Kansas City, Kansas early Sunday and started shooting, police said.

Nine total people were shot, said Thomas Tomasic of Kansas City police. The suspect is not in custody, he added.

Police were responding to an incident overnight on 10th & Central Avenue.

No further information is available at this time, police said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Colin Sheeley contributed.