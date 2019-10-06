Breaking News Emails
Four people were killed and five others wounded after two suspects entered a bar and opened fire in Kansas City, Kansas, early Sunday, police said.
Police responded to the incident overnight at Tequila KC on 10th Street and Central Avenue after receiving the first 911 call at about 1:27 a.m., according to Thomas Tomasic of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
Authorities believe that there might be two suspects who entered the bar and began shooting based on witness accounts. Police are also reviewing surveillance video from inside the bar.
"Obviously being a bar at 1:30, stories varied a lot even being inside the bar," Tomasic said. "We’re trying to separate out stories, find out the truthful from the maybe exaggerated a little bit and kind of going from there."
The four people who died were all Hispanic males, who ranged in age from mid-20s to late-50s, Tomasic said. Authorities did not identify them further.
Five others were taken to local hospitals and in stable condition.
Tequila KC is a private club, which meant that having a membership or being the guest of a member was required for entry, according to Tomasic.
Police said they had no reason to believe the shooting was racially motivated and that it appeared to be an isolated incident, possibly related to a disturbance that occurred earlier in the bar.
“We do not believe it is random, we do believe this was an isolated incident," Tomasic said. "We don’t feel that these suspects are going to go out and do this again."
The weapon that was used was a handgun, police said.
Agents from Kansas City's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said they were responding to the shooting later Sunday morning.