4 dead in California wildfire as blaze continues to claim lives

The death toll from California's McKinney Fire has grown to at least four after two more people were found dead at homes in Northern California on Monday, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, two bodies were found in a burned-out vehicle in a driveway in the path of the state's largest fire of the year so far.

The identities have not been released, the sheriff's office said.

"At this time, there are no unaccounted for persons," the sheriff's office tweeted.

The McKinney Fire, which began burning Friday afternoon, has ballooned to more than 56,100 acres, according to the Klamath National Rainforest's Twitter account. However, "cloudy, cooler conditions" Tuesday kept it from expanding even larger, officials said.

The China 2 Fire, a smaller fire further west of McKinney, has been "moderate," according to officials.

"Lower temperatures and higher relative humidity, including rain over some areas of the fire ... allowed firefighters to make good progress on the fire yesterday," the Klamath National Rainforest service said in a statement Tuesday.

About a week ago, California's largest fire of the year was the 19,000-acre Oak Fire about 400 miles south, in Mariposa County. That blaze, roughly 40 miles from Yosemite National Park, was 64 percent contained Sunday.

The state, which has seen a string of years with six-figure-acreage fires, has so far this year avoided blazes as big as behemoths of recent history. The August Complex Fire in 2020 was responsible for scorching more than 1 million acres.

It’s not clear why this year has been less incendiary. Fires have generally gotten worse in lockstep with climate change and the continued warming of the planet.

A 2009 analysis published in Forest Ecology and Management concluded that most regions will soon “face moderate ﬁre potential for the entire year” and not just in summer and fall.

“As record temperatures and very dry fuels continue to be reported in many states, wildland firefighters need everyone to do their part to prevent wildfires,” the National Interagency Fire Center said in a statement.

Climate change has helped to produce most of the planet’s 10 hottest years since the start of the 2010s, creating ideal fire temperatures and ideal fuel on the ground — dry, brittle and ready for exothermic reaction.

The 10 largest wildfires in California have all happened since 2010.