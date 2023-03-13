4 dead in Dallas apartment shooting; teen among 2 charged with capital murder

DALLAS — Four people died and two people were arrested after a shooting Sunday night at an apartment building in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded around 7:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue in the northwest part of the city, Dallas Police Department spokesperson Juan Fernandez told The Associated Press.

Fernandez said four people were found with gunshot wounds. All of the victims, described by NBC Dallas-Fort Worth as two men and two women, died at the scene.

Details about the victims, including their names and ages, were not immediately released.

An infant was in the apartment during the shooting but was not hurt, police told the news station.

Two people, including a teenager, were taken into custody just after 10 p.m., according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, were both taken to the Dallas County Jail on a capital murder charge, the news station reported.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.