4 Florida students hit by car while waiting for school bus, sheriff's office says

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. in Royal Palm Beach. The children were taken to hospitals for treatment.
By Marlene Lenthang

Four Florida students were hit by a car early Tuesday as they waited for their school bus, according to authorities. 

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Crestwood Boulevard and Cypress Lake Drive in the village of Royal Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Image: Students injured after being hit by car waiting for school bus
Four Florida students from Palm Beach County were hit by a car while waiting for their school bus.WPTV

The vehicle was northbound on Crestwood when the driver "lost control," drove up on the sidewalk and struck the students, the sheriff's office said.

The children were all taken to hospitals for treatment, officials said. No other information, including the conditions of the students, was released. 

NBC News confirmed the students attend Royal Palm Beach Community High School.

The vehicle homicide unit and detectives are investigating the crash. 

NBC affiliate WPTV of West Palm Beach, Florida, captured footage that appears to show an SUV at the scene with extensive damage, including a smashed windshield, broken bumper and deployed airbags. 

