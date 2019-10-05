Breaking News Emails
Four men believed to be homeless were attacked and killed and a fifth man was injured in a brutal rampage in New York City overnight, police said.
A 24-year-old suspect who is also presumed to be homeless is in custody, but has not been charged. Police said he was found near one of the crime scenes in possession of a metal object believed to be a pipe or a post.
Police said officers responded to reports of an assault around 2 a.m. to discover two men with head wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other taken to the hospital. About two hours later, police found three additional men dead a few blocks away. The suspect in custody possessed a metal object described as a post or pipe.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.