Four men believed to be homeless were attacked and killed and a fifth man was injured in a brutal rampage in New York City overnight, police said.
A 24-year-old suspect who is homeless is in custody, but has not been charged.
Police said he was found near one of the crime scenes in possession of a metal pipe.
The victims were brutally assaulted in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood in Lower Manhattan in three different locations, police said.
The assaults appear to have been "random attacks," police said. The victims were apparently sleeping at the time they were assaulted, police said.
Officers first responded to reports of an assault around 2 a.m. and discovered two men with head trauma, police said during a press conference on Saturday morning.
One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
About two hours later, police found three additional men dead a few blocks away. They had died of head trauma injuries, police said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.