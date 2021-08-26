4 hurt in roof collapse and explosion at Arizona building

At least four people have been injured in an explosion and roof collapse in Arizona on Thursday, which has prompted nearby evacuations.

The roof collapse at Platinum Printing near the 4900 block of West Ray Road in Chandler, about 20 miles southeast of Phoenix, may have caused a gas leak, according to NBC affiliate KPNX.

Four people have been injured after a roof collapsed in Chandler, Ariz., on August 26, 2021. KPNX

Chandler police said officials were evacuating people in the vicinity of the northeast corner of Ray and Rural, which includes about 20 homes, 15 businesses and a preschool.

The four people who were injured in the initial fire and roof collapse were brought to the hospital with mostly burn injuries and are in serious to critical condition, Chandler's fire chief told KPNX.