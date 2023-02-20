IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

4 injured after decorative helicopter falls into a pool at New Jersey water park

One person was taken to a nearby hospital while three others were treated at the scene, the New Jersey State Patrol said.
4 injured after decorative helicopter falls into pool at New Jersey water park
The Dream Works Water park at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, N.J., on Dec. 19, 2019.Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images file
By Chantal Da Silva

Four people were injured at a water park in New Jersey’s American Dream mall on Sunday after a decorative helicopter structure fell from the ceiling and landed in a pool below, officials said.

Troopers responded to the DreamWorks Water Park in East Rutherford just after 3 p.m. for reports of visitors "injured by a decorative prop that had fallen from the ceiling," the New Jersey State Police said in a statement.

The decorative helicopter had been suspended from the ceiling and was believed to have somehow detached before falling into the pool, state police said.

At least four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, they said. One person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, state police added, while the other three were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The American Dream mall said in a statement that it was conducting a "thorough investigation into this incident to ensure the park meets all safety regulations as required."

"The safety of our guests is our highest priority," it said.

The mall said it could not provide further information due to patient privacy.

 

Chantal Da Silva

Chantal Da Silva is a breaking news editor for NBC News Digital based in London. 