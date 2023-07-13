4 injured due to 'severe turbulence' on flight to Florida, officials say

Four people were injured on a Wednesday flight from North Carolina to Florida due to "severe turbulence," officials said.

The crew on the Allegiant flight 227, which departed from Asheville Regional Airport, reported encountering the turbulence while en route to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A statement from Allegiant confirmed that the flight, which was carrying 179 passengers and six crew members, "experienced severe turbulence before landing" and that paramedics evaluated two passengers and two flight attendants for their injuries upon landing.

According to FlightAware, the 70-minute flight departed Asheville at 2:14 p.m. local time and, toward the end of the flight, dropped more than 8,000 feet in altitude over the span of about two minutes.

A radio transmission from emergency medical personnel at the scene said there were "several head injuries and one possible broken ankle."

A passenger on the flight, Paul Harris, told NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa that the turbulence caused "several people" who weren't wearing seatbelts to hit the ceiling of the plane and that it caused the overhead bins to open up and break.

Another passenger, Lisa Spriggs, told the station that the turbulence was "petrifying" and claimed that she saw two people break their ankles, including a flight attendant whose "bone was protruding," she said.

Once arriving in Clearwater, the plane "landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power," and paramedics evaluated the four people who were injured and transported them to the hospital for further evaluation, the Allegiant statement added.

Harris told the local station that several people were taken off the plane on stretchers.

"We will continue to investigate the incident in coordination with the FAA and NTSB and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available," the Allegiant statement said.

The FAA will investigate the incident, according to its statement, which added that passengers on the flight should contact the airline to report any additional injuries.

Serious injuries due to turbulence are rare, affecting an average of about a dozen people annually since 2009, FAA data shows.

Turbulence can have various causes, including cold or warm weather fronts, thunderstorms, jet streams or atmosphere pressure, and can occur when the sky appears to be clear, according to the FAA.