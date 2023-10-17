4 inmates, including murder suspect, escape from Georgia jail, authorities say

Four inmates including a man accused of murder escaped from a Georgia jail early Monday, authorities said.

The inmates made their way out of the Bibb County Detention Center through a damaged window and a cut fence, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. They then escaped about 3 a.m. in a blue Dodge Challenger that had pulled up to the location, the sheriff’s office said.

The escaped inmates are Joey Fournier, 52, who was jailed in a murder; Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, accused of aggravated assault; Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, detained by the U.S. Marshals; and Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, acccused of possession of a firearm and drug trafficking, according to the sheriff’s office.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, FBI and U.S. Marshals, are looking for the escaped inmates.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said during a news conference that the inmates could be anywhere and he's not sure if they're still together or have split up.

"Somebody that sees this tonight knows where these four people are, and somebody is probably laughing at the TV set saying, "They'll never get us,'" Davis said. "We will catch them. They will come back to jail. It's just a matter of time."

Bibb County is about 85 miles south of Atlanta. Macon is the county seat.

Last month, convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante drew national headlines after he escaped from a Pennsylvania prison and spent nearly two weeks on the lam.