4 dead, 4 wounded in mass shooting on Chicago's Southside

Four people were killed and at least four more were wounded Tuesday when an argument escalated into gunfire on Chicago’s Southside, according to local reports.

The victims were at a residence in the Englewood neighborhood when the bullets started flying around 5:45 a.m. CT, police told NBC Chicago.

When police arrived at the home in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street, they found the victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men and one woman were rushed to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds, police said.

The woman was in critical condition at the University of Chicago Hospital. The men, one of whom is 25, were both shot in the backs of their heads. Their conditions were not immediately available. Both are at Christ Hospital.

Police officers inspect the scene of a shooting in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on June 15, 2021. via NBC Chicago

A 23-year-old man, who had been shot in the back, managed to get himself to St. Bernard Hospital and has since been transferred to the University of Chicago Hospital. His condition was not known.

No details were released by police about the four victims or what sparked the latest outbreak of gun violence in the Windy City. No arrests have been made.

A 2-year-old girl was removed from the residence and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital to be checked out, but did not appear to be injured, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing the police.

It was the third mass shooting on the Southside in a little over the week, the newspaper reported.