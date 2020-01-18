4 killed, another wounded in Utah shooting; suspect in custody

Four people were killed and a fifth person was wounded in a shooting in a neighborhood in Grantsville, Utah, Friday evening, police said. The suspected shooter has been arrested.
The shooting occurred around 7 p.m., Grantsville police Cpl. Rhonda Fields told reporters.
The identities of the suspect and the victims were not released. Fields said officers were working to notify family members.
It was not immediately clear what precipitated the shooting at or near a residence on a small street in Grantsville, a city of around 9,000 around 30 miles west of Salt Lake City.
Fields said she did not know the relationship between the shooter and victims.
"There’s confidence that there was only one shooter and that shooter has been taken into custody," she said.
The person who was wounded was transported to a hospital. "This is very uncommon behavior for our small city, for our neighborhoods," Fields said.
"It may be a small street and one residence, but it’s a large scene," she said.
The Utah Highway Patrol and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response and investigation.