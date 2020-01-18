4 killed, another wounded in Utah shooting; suspect in custody

Four people were killed and a fifth person was wounded in a shooting in a neighborhood in Grantsville, Utah, Friday evening, police said. The suspected shooter has been arrested.
The shooting occurred around 7 p.m., Grantsville police Cpl. Rhonda Fields told reporters.
The identities of the suspect and the victims were not released. Fields said officers were working to notify family members.
Officers responded to a residence and found four people dead inside — two juvenile girls, a juvenile male and an adult woman, she later told reporters.
"The exact identities haven’t been confirmed, though it is believed they all may be related," she said, according to video of a news conference broadcast by a local media photographer.
It was not immediately clear what precipitated the shooting on a small street in Grantsville, a city of around 9,000 around 30 miles west of Salt Lake City.
Fields said she did not know the relationship between the shooter and victims.
"There’s confidence that there was only one shooter and that shooter has been taken into custody," she said.
The fifth person who had been shot already left for the hospital and is stable and expected to survive, Fields said.
The suspect was also found at the hospital and was arrested without incident. Fields said it is believed the suspect and victim went there together. She did not confirm the age of the suspected shooter.
"This is very uncommon behavior for our small city, for our neighborhoods," Fields said.
The Utah Highway Patrol and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response and investigation.
Utah Gov. Herbert Gary Herbert tweeted Friday night: "Our hearts are broken by the horrible news coming out Grantsville tonight. We mourn over the loss of innocent lives."
The governor said that the state Department of Public Safety and state crime lab were assisting police in the investigation. "Parents and grandparents, secure your firearms! Everyone, hug your loved ones tight. And remember love, not hate, will heal broken individuals and families," Herbert said in the post.