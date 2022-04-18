4 major shootings in the U.S. over Easter weekend

At least four major shootings broke out across the United States over the Easter weekend, including one at a party in Pittsburgh that left two minors dead and several others injured early Sunday.

The violence comes after President Joe Biden announced tougher gun regulations last week in the wake of multiple mass shootings.

Pittsburgh police said in a statement Sunday that officers were called to the reports of a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. at an Airbnb rental property. When they arrived, additional shots were heard in the immediate area and "several young people" were seen fleeing the area on foot and in vehicles.

Police said that at least 10 people were injured in the incident, with two male victims, both juveniles, pronounced dead in a local hospital. Other gunshot victims were transported to nearby hospitals by first responders or arrived at hospitals in and outside the city by their own transport.

Police said an investigation had revealed that a large party had been underway at the short-term rental property with as many as 200 people, many underage, in attendance.

The statement said as many as 50 rounds were believed to have been fired inside the property, prompting some partygoers to jump out of windows, sustaining injuries including broken bones and lacerations. Police have asked for anyone with information on the shooting to come forward as the search for suspects continues.

Bullet holes are seen in a van parked outside a rental apartment in Pittsburgh on Sunday, after a shooting left two minors dead and several others injured. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

1 dead, 3 minors injured in Portland shooting

A deadly shooting also unfolded in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday, leaving one person dead and three minors injured, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The bureau said in a statement that police had been called to the reports of a shooting just after 8:40 p.m. local time (11:40 p.m. ET) Sunday night. When they arrived, they found one man already dead and three boys who had suffered gunshot wounds.

The three boys were transported to area hospitals, with one sustaining life-threatening injuries, police said. His status was not clear as of early Monday morning.

Violence in South Carolina

Meanwhile, a shooting also broke out at a nightclub in Hampton County, South Carolina, on Sunday, just a day after gunfire erupted at a mall in the state's capital, Columbia, around 90 miles north. No one was killed in the shooting at Cara's Lounge in Hampton County, South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division told The Associated Press.

It came after at least nine people suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting at the Columbiana Centre in South Carolina's state capital Saturday, with victims' ages ranging from 15 to 73, according to the Columbia Police Department.

At least five others sustained separate injuries, including broken bones, lacerations and a head injury while trying to flee the mall, police said. None of the victims appeared to have been critically injured.

The lawyer for a man who was arrested following the shooting said Sunday that his client had opened fire in self-defense in a confrontation with other shooters. The man, identified as Jewayne Price, 22, has since been released under house arrest and has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor after a judge set a $25,000 surety bond.

Police had arrested Price on suspicion of unlawful possession of a pistol after initially taking him in for questioning, the Columbia Police Department said. While police have not formally identified him as a shooter in the incident, on Sunday, Price was barred by Bond Court at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center from contacting victims of the attack.

Two other men who were also detained for questioning were released from police custody Saturday after it was determined that they were not involved in the shooting, police said. However, they said witness accounts and surveillance video suggested that at least three suspects had displayed firearms inside the mall.

They said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident involving the suspects and had "likely stemmed from an ongoing conflict." Police are still working to determine exactly how many suspects were involved.