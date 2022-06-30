4 migrants killed, 2 others critical in crash during suspected human smuggling incident

At least four migrants were killed and another two are in critical condition in Encinal, Texas, in what authorities have described as a deadly human smuggling incident.

A vehicle carrying the migrants crashed with a TNI Trucking Company vehicle Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A suspected smuggler who drove them has been airlifted for medical attention.

The driver of the truck is fine, a TNI Trucking Company spokesperson said, and a manager from TNI's Laredo Texas Terminal was dispatched to the scene.

Details on the crash were not immediately available.

The crash comes just days after at least 53 migrants died after being found in an abandoned big rig in San Antonio. Authorities said Monday that the migrants inside the abandoned tractor-trailer were suffering from heat heat stroke and heat exhaustion after being left inside with no water or air conditioning.

U.S. Border Patrol said Wednesday that agents foiled a similar smuggling attempt that involved 10 migrants in a tractor-trailer.