Watch: Trump meets with pharma executives about coronavirus

4 more coronoavirus deaths reported in Washington state, bringing death toll to 6

Five had succumbed in King County and one more in Snohomish County, health officials announced Monday.
Image: US-HEALTH-VIRUS
Frank Riedo, Medical Director of Infection Control at Evergreen Health Hospital speaks speaks following the death of a a King County, Washington resident due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during a press conference in Seattle on Feb. 29, 2020.Jason Redmond / AFP - Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By David K. Li

At least six people have died in Washington state from the coronavirus after four more deaths were reported on Monday, authorities said said.

State and King County officials told reporters that that it had documented at least 14 cases, leading to five fatalities.

But then a short time later, Snohomish County Health District spokeswoman Heather Thomas confirmed a coronavirus-related death in her jurisdiction, bringing the state's death toll to six.

Nearly a dozen schools were closed in western Washington on Monday, over fears of the virus.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates

Image: David K. LiDavid K. Li

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.