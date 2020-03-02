4 more coronoavirus deaths reported in Washington state, bringing death toll to 6

By David K. Li
At least six people have died in Washington state from the coronavirus after four more deaths were reported on Monday, authorities said said.
State and King County officials told reporters that that it had documented at least 14 cases, leading to five fatalities.
But then a short time later, Snohomish County Health District spokeswoman Heather Thomas confirmed a coronavirus-related death in her jurisdiction, bringing the state's death toll to six.
Nearly a dozen schools were closed in western Washington on Monday, over fears of the virus.
