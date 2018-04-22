Breaking News Emails
Police in Nashville are searching for a suspected gunman who opened fire at a Waffle House restaurant early Sunday, killing 4 people and injuring 4 others.
The Metro Nashville Police Department received a report of an active shooter at the restaurant in the south-east of the city at around 3:25 a.m.
Spokesman Don Aaron said that when officers arrived, they found two people fatally wounded outside the restaurant and a third person dead inside.
Authorities later confirmed a fourth person had died.
Police say one of the patrons trying to flee the restaurant saw the suspect was struggling with his gun, grabbed the gun away from him and tossed it behind the restaurant counter.
The suspect, who was thought to be wearing just a green jacket and black pants, then discarded his jacket as he fled the scene.
Authorities have named 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois as a person of interest. They say the vehicle the gunman arrived in was registered to him.
They say a man believed to be Reinking was last seen in a wooded area near an apartment complex not far from the scene of the shooting. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt or jacket.
Police are now trying to locate him and are asking anyone who sees him to contact them immediately.