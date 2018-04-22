Spokesman Don Aaron said that when officers arrived, they found two people fatally wounded outside the restaurant and a third person dead inside.

Authorities later confirmed a fourth person had died.

Police say one of the patrons trying to flee the restaurant saw the suspect was struggling with his gun, grabbed the gun away from him and tossed it behind the restaurant counter.

The suspect, who was thought to be wearing just a green jacket and black pants, then discarded his jacket as he fled the scene.

Authorities have named 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois as a person of interest. They say the vehicle the gunman arrived in was registered to him.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

They say a man believed to be Reinking was last seen in a wooded area near an apartment complex not far from the scene of the shooting. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt or jacket.

Police are now trying to locate him and are asking anyone who sees him to contact them immediately.