4 people dead in apparent murder-suicide in Massachusetts

Four people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide, a Massachusetts district attorney said Tuesday.

The shootings happened at three separate locations in Lynn, about 13 miles northeast of Boston.

Two men, 66 and 34, were found dead just after 2:50 p.m. by Lynn police officers at a home on Rockaway Street, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in a statement.

An investigation determined that a woman, 31, was a potential suspect. She was found dead around 4:27 p.m. in her car in the parking lot of a Stop & Shop. Blodgett said her death appears to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The scene of a shooting in Lynn, Mass. WBTS

As authorities continued to investigate the shootings, they found another man dead from a gunshot wound in a car outside of a home on Laighton Street, several blocks from the first location.

The district attorney's office declined to release the names but said everyone is related to one another.

The shootings remain under investigation.