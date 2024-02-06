4 people rescued after avalanche northwest of Las Vegas

Four people were rescued after an avalanche was reported Monday at Lee Canyon, about 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas, officials said.

The avalanche took place around 1:20 p.m. local time, according to the Lee Canyon Ski Resort. The resort suspended operations and dispatched ski patrol.

Clark County officials urged the public to avoid travel on Lee Canyon Road and Kyle Canyon Road following the avalanche.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area to help find "several people who are reported missing," the department said on X. In an update, police said they rescued four people who were initially reported missing.

Rescue efforts continued Monday even after the four missing people were found "to ensure no one remains missing," Clark County officials said on X.

Rescue efforts were put on hold Monday night "due to unsafe conditions with additional snowfall" but would resume Tuesday following avalanche mitigation efforts, according to Clark County officials.

"Heavy snowfall remains in the forecast for tomorrow, and residents on the mountain are urged to exercise extreme caution," Clark County officials warned.

Lee Canyon Ski Resort is closed Tuesday due to "extreme weather conditions."

The resort recorded a total of 11.5 inches of snow in the area in the past 24 hours, according to their website.

The National Weather Service reported 18 inches of snow in Lee Canyon and 16 inches of snow in nearby Kyle Canyon early Tuesday morning.

Lee Canyon Road and nearby Deer Creek Road remain closed Tuesday to everyone except residents, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Kyle Canyon Road is closed past the junction with Deer Creek Road.

"Use extreme caution on mountain roadways today," the Nevada Department of Transportation warned.