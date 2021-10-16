4 shot at Alabama high school football game

Four people were shot when gunfire erupted Friday night outside an Alabama high school football game, police said.

One person was in critical condition. Two of the four people shot were juveniles, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told reporters.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on an exit ramp outside Ladd-Peebles Stadium as the game between rivals Williamson and Vigor high schools was coming to an end.

The shooting was not on the field or stands, but crowds fled to the exits and players dropped to the ground for safety, AL.com reported.

Police believe there may have been several people involved but only one shooter, Prine said. No arrests have been made.

Between five and seven shots are believed to have been fired, the police chief said. A motive is under investigation.

"I'm disturbed by it," Prine said. "This is a place where family comes, children come after being in school all week."