4 shot while leaving San Antonio mall

Police are searching for five suspects after four people were shot at a San Antonio mall Wednesday night, officials said.
The shooting happened in a breezeway outside the mall, and the victims were together when they were shot, according to police, who responded to the South Park Mall around 8:45 p.m.
The police chief said that "many" shots were fired as the victims were leaving and that police did not have a suspected motive as of Wednesday night, according to WOAI.
Two people were transported with what were described as serious or life-threatening injuries and two others with injuries described as non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesman for the fire department said.
Police Chief William McManus told reporters that all four wounded were stable, but that one was in critical condition, NBC affiliate WOAI of San Antonio reported.
The victims were said to be a 17-year-old male, a 26-year-old male, a 41-year-old male and female who is 19 or 20 years old.
The injuries to the victims include shots to the abdomen and foot, police said. Witnesses reported that three suspects shot the group and then jumped in a black Dodge Charger. Charger and fled, according to police.
A man who was inside the mall told the station that he was there shopping and had just left the area where the incident occurred.
"I just saw everybody screaming, yelling, and crying," Bryan Reyna said, adding that everyone started running from a restaurant.
The mall is in the south section of the city.