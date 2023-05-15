4-year-old autistic boy missing in Boston, authorities say

Authorities in Massachusetts are continuing their search Monday for a 4-year-old autistic boy who went missing in South Boston over the weekend.

Massachusetts State Police announced the disappearance of Mohamed Fofana on Twitter. They said the child went missing near Castle Island, the northern tip of a stretch of Boston beaches overlooking Boston Harbor.

"No potential reasons" for the boy's disappearance "have been ruled out at this time," state police said.

Sunday’s search, police said, included its marine unit, a dive team and an air wing. Boston police, fire, and emergency medical services along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police, also assisted, state police said.

Mohamed Fofana. @MassStatePolice via Twitter

On Monday, state police said the search for the child resumed. The boy was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue footwear. They urged anyone with information to immediately call 911.

He was playing at a park on the coastline Sunday at about 7 p.m., state police said. An adult family member was with the boy when the relative lost sight of him.

That relative called 911 and reported the boy missing about 7:30 p.m., state police said.

Troopers from the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County also responded, state police said.

NBC Boston reported that the child’s mother said that he was with his grandfather and sister when he disappeared. She also said that he has autism and doesn’t speak. The boy has a tendency to wander off, the news outlet reported.

“Yesterday they come with grandpa for the playground,” the child’s mother, Mantenjay told NBC Boston. “He called me, ‘I see your daughter but I’m not seeing Mohamed.’ That’s why I come here yesterday. I not see him ... I need to find Mohamed because Mohamed don’t do nothing for himself, nothing.”