4-year-old in critical condition after falling 10 stories from NYC balcony

A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from the 10th story of an apartment building in New York City, according to officials.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon in the Bronx, and police are still investigating how the child fell from the apartment's balcony, NBC News York reports.

One witness said an officer on scene began giving the child mouth-to-mouth resuscitation before he was placed in an ambulance.

The child, who has not been identified, was rushed to nearby Jacobi Hospital, where he is reportedly in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation into the child's fall did not show a criminal intent, according to NBC New York.

At least one parent was home at the time of the fall, officials said.