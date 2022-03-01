A 4-year-old Georgia boy accidentally shot himself with a gun outside a Publix store as his mother was shopping inside, according to police.

The fatal shooting of the child, identified as Miyell Hernandez, unfolded at 5 p.m. Sunday in Dekalb County, Georgia, police said in a news release.

Miyell, his mother, an infant and a 13-year-old relative arrived at a store at 3045 Panola Road, the address of a Publix supermarket.

The mother went into the store alone and the children remained in the car by themselves, according to the release.

Miyell accidentally shot himself inside the vehicle, police said. The 13-year-old then immediately ran inside the business for help.

The 4-year-old child was transported to a hospital where he later died. Police said no charges have been filed in the case.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the Hernandez family,” DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said. “We’re imploring gun owners to always keep their guns safe and secure.”

The police department said it will host an event later this month offering free gun locks and tips for secure storage.

Last month, another 4-year-old boy in Louisiana fatally shot himself after finding a gun in the back seat of a car he was in as his mother and a friend smoked marijuana in the front.

So far in 2022, there have been at least 30 unintentional shootings by children, resulting in 13 deaths and 18 injuries, according to a national count by Everytown for Gun Safety, an American gun control nonprofit.

Last year, there were at least 377 unintentional shootings by children, resulting in 154 deaths across the nation.