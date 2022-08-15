4-year-old dies after flying off allegedly stolen motor scooter driven by father in New York City

A 4-year-old boy was killed when he flew off an allegedly stolen motorized scooter that his father crashed into a car in New York City on Sunday, police said.

The 24-year-old father, Mario Rosario Sr., was riding the two-wheeled scooter with his son in the Bronx when they struck a 2022 Toyota, according to the New York City Police Department.

"After making contact with the sedan the scooter struck a curb, with both individuals coming to rest on the ground," police said. The 4-year-old, Mario Rosario Jr., wasn't wearing a helmet and suffered severe head trauma.

He was pronounced dead a nearby hospital.

Both Rosario and the driver of the Toyota remained at the scene of the crash, which happened just before 9:30 p.m.

Rosario has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, William Baez, has been charged with aggravated unlicensed operator.

It was unclear Monday if either men had lawyers.