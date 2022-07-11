4-year-old girl and man fatally shot in Ohio city still reeling from police shooting of Jayland Walker

A 4-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were shot and killed Friday night in Akron, Ohio, a city still reeling from last month's fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Black man Jayland Walker.

Michael A. Miller, a public information officer with the Akron Police Department, told NBC News that investigators believe people were gathered for a vigil and balloon release, along with a birthday party, when the shooting occurred.

The vigil was for a man shot and killed last year, the Akron Beacon Journal reported. No arrests have been made, Miller said Monday.

The 4-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital after she was shot. The man, identified by police as Johnny Gaiter, was taken to the hospital in grave condition, and died Saturday morning.

"Based on initial findings, there was a celebratory gathering in the nearby parking lot when one or more unknown suspects fired shots into the crowd, striking the victims," police said in a statement.

The city of Akron has issued on-and-off curfews since the shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker sparked demonstrations and protests. On Friday night, a 10 p.m. curfew was in place. Officials said Monday morning that it would be extended to 11 p.m.

Officers tried to pulled Walker over on an unspecified traffic violation on June 27, but chased him after he wouldn’t stop, according to an Akron Police Department statement. During that pursuit, they “reported a firearm being discharged from the suspect vehicle,” police said.

After the suspect jumped out of his moving car, officers continued their chase on foot, according to the statement.

“Actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them,” police said. “In response to this threat, officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect.”

Walker was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Per departmental procedure, the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave,” city spokesperson Stephanie Marsh said in statement to NBC News. Eight officers in total were placed on leave. The officers have not been named.

A review of public records by NBC News found no criminal records or civil lawsuits against Walker. The single record found in Walker’s name was a 2017 speeding ticket in Akron Municipal Court.

Protesters in recent weeks have peacefully demonstrated in Akron, demanding more transparency and accountability in Walker’s death.