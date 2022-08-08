4-year-old killed, 2-year-old in critical condition after 'guardian-related' stabbing in New Orleans

A 4-year-old girl was killed and a 2-year-old boy left in critical condition after they were allegedly stabbed by a woman, in what police are calling a "guardian-related" incident.

The attack was reported at about 11 a.m. on Law Street Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call about a stabbing and upon arrival learned that the two children "sustained stab wounds to their bodies," according to a statement from police.

Both children were taken to a hospital in a private car, where the 4-year-old died. The 2-year-old remains in critical condition, police said.

Janee Pedescleaux, 31, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, attempted murder and second degree cruelty to a juvenile, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the incident is “guardian-related in nature,” the release said.

Pedescleaux is believed to be the person in a video shared on Instagram on Sunday that showed a woman talking to the camera with blood visible on her body and shirt, a law enforcement source told NOLA.com.

In the clip she says through tears, “I’m done. My children are dead. I’m done. I’m done with life.” That video was later deleted.

The NOPD would not confirm if Pedescleaux was the woman in that video.

Rev. Johnny Arvie, the pastor of Law Street Baptist Church, said the violence took place next door to his church during Sunday service.

“I gave my card to a family member so they could call me, but that’s about all I can do. And pray for the family and the community," Arvie told NBC affiliate WDSU of New Orleans.

“It’s sad. I’m concerned about the mental illness in our community and in our city,” said Arvie.

Pedescleaux was booked into Orleans Parish Jail. It's not immediately clear if she has legal representation.