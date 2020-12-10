4-year-old rescued after falling 44 feet down Texas well

A four-year-old boy was rescued after falling down a 44-foot deep well in Garceño, Texas, according to authorities.

The city of Mission, Texas posted a video of the moment the boy was pulled from the ground by rescuers. The nearly six-hour operation ended after midnight on Wednesday. The city noted that the pit the boy had fallen into was 8 to 10 inches in diameter and called his rescue a "Christmas miracle."

Fire departments from the Starr County cities of Edinburg, McAllen and La Rosita responded to the call for assistance, said Robert Alvarez, the assistant fire chief of Mission, Texas.

"Everybody pitched in," Alvarez told NBC affiliate KVEO-TV, "whatever needed to be done."

The boy is currently recovering in stable condition at a hospital in Edinburg, Texas.