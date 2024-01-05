4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck less than a mile from Lytle Creek, a sparsely populated community about 16 miles north of downtown San Bernardino.

The earth began to tremble shortly before 11 a.m., according to the Geological Survey.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a post on X there were no reports of injuries, structure or infrastructure damage within the city, which is about 60 miles west of the earthquake's epicenter.

San Bernardino County Fire said in a statement on Friday the community was also not severely impacted. There were no reports of damage or calls for service.

This is the second earthquake in the area this week.

The new year began with a quake off the coast on Monday that measured 4.1 and struck about 11 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes, at a depth of about 7 miles, according to NBC Los Angeles.

On that day, the Pasadena Fire Department reported the Rose Bowl Parade was off to a "rocking start."