43 new charges filed against suspect in Colorado supermarket mass shooting

Colorado prosecutors filed 43 new criminal charges Wednesday against the man suspect of gunning down 10 people, including a police officer, at a supermarket.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, had originally been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder before prosecutors filed an amended complaint stemming from the March 22 mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder.

He's now facing a 54-count complaint that includes 10 counts of first-degree murder, 33 counts of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault and 10 counts of using a prohibited large-capacity magazine while committing a crime.

Alissa bought a Ruger AR-556 on March 16, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, citing law enforcement databases. Witnesses described the shooter as using an AR-style weapon, the affidavit said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene after he was shot in the leg by police.

Alissa's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Among the 10 people killed was Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, who had been the first officer to arrive at the King Soopers. Talley, a father of seven, was an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force.

The other victims were Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

