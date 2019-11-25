43 pounds of meth, worth nearly $2 million, seized in Arizona traffic stop

Sheriff's detectives seized nearly $2 million in methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the Arizona desert, officials said Monday.
Israel Tellez-Nava, a 35-year-old Las Vegas resident, was pulled over Thursday night on Interstate 40 near the DW Ranch Road exit in Kingman, Arizona, Mohave County Sheriff's spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said.
Tellez-Nava was the driver and only person in the car where "bundles of methamphetamine" were "in plain view during the traffic stop," according to a sheriff's statement.
Deputies said they seized 43 pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $1.9 million dollars, from the car.
"This was a ridiculously significant" arrest and narcotics seizure, Mortesen told NBC News. "I-40 is highly used to traffick illegal drugs."
Tellez-Nava was still in jail on Monday, held in lieu of $250,000 bail, officials said. He's been charged with transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.
It wasn't clear if Tellez-Nava had hired an attorney by Monday.