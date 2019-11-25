43 pounds of meth, worth nearly $2 million, seized in Arizona traffic stop

A 35-year-old Las Vegas man faces multiple charges in "ridiculously significant" narcotics arrest.
Mohave County Sheriff's Detectives arrested Israel Tellez-Nava, 35 of Las Vegas for Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, all felonies, on Nov. 21, 2019.
Mohave County Sheriff's Detectives arrested Israel Tellez-Nava, 35 of Las Vegas for Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, all felonies, on Nov. 21, 2019.Mohave County Sheriff's Office / via Facebook

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By David K. Li

Sheriff's detectives seized nearly $2 million in methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the Arizona desert, officials said Monday.

Israel Tellez-Nava, a 35-year-old Las Vegas resident, was pulled over Thursday night on Interstate 40 near the DW Ranch Road exit in Kingman, Arizona, Mohave County Sheriff's spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said.

Tellez-Nava was the driver and only person in the car where "bundles of methamphetamine" were "in plain view during the traffic stop," according to a sheriff's statement.

Deputies said they seized 43 pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $1.9 million dollars, from the car.

"This was a ridiculously significant" arrest and narcotics seizure, Mortesen told NBC News. "I-40 is highly used to traffick illegal drugs."

Tellez-Nava was still in jail on Monday, held in lieu of $250,000 bail, officials said. He's been charged with transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

It wasn't clear if Tellez-Nava had hired an attorney by Monday.

Image: David K. LiDavid K. Li

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.