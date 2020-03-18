5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Salt Lake City, Utah, and surrounding areas

By Elisha Fieldstadt
A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Salt Lake City, Utah, early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake struck about 4 miles northeast of Magna, Utah, which is 15 miles west of Salt Lake City.
The state's Department of Emergency Management said it was the largest quake in Utah since 1992.
"It is very likely that you will feel aftershocks today," the department said. "The strongest shaking seems to have been felt around Salt Lake County. The power has been knocked out in some areas.
Rocky Mountain Power said about 32,000 customers lost power, and that it was working to "restore power as soon as possible."
