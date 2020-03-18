5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Salt Lake City, Utah, and surrounding areas

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Salt Lake City, Utah, early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake struck about 4 miles northeast of Magna, Utah, which is 15 miles west of Salt Lake City, just after 7 a.m. local time. At least 20 aftershocks followed, ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.9, the survey reported.
The state's Department of Emergency Management said aftershocks were likely to continue throughout the day. The initial quake, the state's largest since 1992, was felt from Logan to Riverton, which are about 100 miles apart.
"The strongest shaking seems to have been felt around Salt Lake County. The power has been knocked out in some areas," the department said.
Rocky Mountain Power said about 32,000 customers lost power, and that it was working to "restore power as soon as possible."
Following the quake, all trains on the Salt Lake Valley's light rail system, TRAX, came to a halt and pulled into the nearest station, according to the state's transit authority.
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhal pointed out that the quake's timing was especially bad in light of disruptions already caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I know the last thing we need right now is an earthquake, but here we are," she wrote in a tweet. "The City is assessing the situation now and I’ll circle back with an update when I have it. Be safe."
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.