5.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook Northern California on Sunday night, jolting people just north of Sacramento all the way up to the Oregon border.
The quake struck about 50 miles off the coast of Petrolia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. People there and in the coastal city of Eureka felt their homes shake, as did people as far south as Ukiah, as far north as the Oregon border and as far inland as Redding, according to NBC affiliate KIEM.
Authorities said there were no injuries or major damage reported after the quake, which was felt at about 8 p.m., USGS geophysicist Jessica Turner said.
At most, furniture that was not bolted to the wall could have fallen, but people in the region are diligent about securing large pieces, Turner said, adding that no tsunamis were expected after the quake.