5 children, 1 adult killed in Oklahoma shooting

Five children and one adult were killed in what is believed to be an early morning shooting in Muskogee, Oklahoma, according to police.

At 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of multiple people shot at a residence in the city's southeast. When police arrived, a suspect emerged brandishing a weapon, according to a statement from Muskogee police.

An officer fired one round and missed the suspect, who was later apprehended after a short chase, police said.

Inside the residence, police found four deceased children and one deceased adult.

"A fifth child later died after being life-flighted to a Tulsa hospital," police said in a statement. "There was also one adult female with life threatening injuries taken to a Tulsa hospital."

Muskogee is roughly 50 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Police said they would release more details later Tuesday.

