5 children, 1 adult killed in Oklahoma shooting

Muskogee, Oklahoma police said they found multiple people dead, including children, inside a home early Tuesday morning.
By Tim Fitzsimons

Five children and one adult were killed in what is believed to be an early morning shooting in Muskogee, Oklahoma, according to police.

At 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of multiple people shot at a residence in the city's southeast. When police arrived, a suspect emerged brandishing a weapon, according to a statement from Muskogee police.

An officer fired one round and missed the suspect, who was later apprehended after a short chase, police said.

Inside the residence, police found four deceased children and one deceased adult.

"A fifth child later died after being life-flighted to a Tulsa hospital," police said in a statement. "There was also one adult female with life threatening injuries taken to a Tulsa hospital."

Muskogee is roughly 50 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Police said they would release more details later Tuesday.

Tim Fitzsimons is a reporter for NBC News. 