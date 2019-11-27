5 dead, 4 injured in Minneapolis high-rise fire

Five people are dead and at least four others were injured in a high-rise fire in Minneapolis early Wednesday.
Minneapolis Fire first reported the fire at 4:30 a.m. central time, saying they were responding to a two-alarm blaze on the 600 block of Cedar Ave S., near the city's downtown.
Firefighters evacuated many of the building's occupants from the fire which was later determined to have spread throughout the 14th floor of the building. Firefighters found heavy smoke on the 16th and 17th floors, the Associated Press reported.
The city's fire chief told NBC Twin Cities-affiliate KARE that five people died and another four people were injured, including a firefighter who suffered minor injuries. The identities of the victims are unknown.
The fire is currently under control, Minneapolis fire tweeted at 6 a.m. central time.
Minneapolis is currently facing a winter storm warning, as the region is pummeled with snow.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.