March 9, 2019, 12:50 AM GMT By Doha Madani

Five people were killed when a plane crashed into a lake about 400 yards from shore in southeastern Florida on Friday, authorities said.

The twin-engine Piper aircraft crashed into Lake Okeechobee about 3:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The small plane departed from Tampa International Airport and was headed to Pahokee, a city on the southern shore of the lake.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that five bodies had been recovered.

On Saturday the sheriff’s office identified those killed as Eduardo Mulet, 45, of West Palm Beach; Eric Peterson, 73, of Lighthouse Point; Matthew Fiorello, 36, of Palm Beach Gardens; Heather Bridwell, 43, of Jupiter; and Edwin Mortell III, 54, of Stuart.

Lake Okeechobee, the largest freshwater lake in Florida, is about 35 miles long with a shoreline of 135 miles. It is about an hour inland from West Palm Beach.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash along with the FAA.