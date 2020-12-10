5 dead after truck runs into group of bicyclists near Las Vegas

Five bicyclists are dead and several are injured after a box truck collided with their group on Thursday outside of Las Vegas, authorities said.

#FatalCrash involving a box truck and multiple bicycles. US95 southbound near Clark County mile marker 35. PIO is enroute. Avoid the area. #Livesareontheline #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 10, 2020

The incident unfolded around 9:40 a.m. PST on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Nelson Road when a group of about 20 bicyclists were riding in front of a car assigned to trail them, said state Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia.

The truck struck the trailing car, touching off the deadly crash that also injured several others just south of Boulder City, Nevada, Illia added.

The five cyclists were pronounced dead at the scene, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.