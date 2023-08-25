5 family members found dead in Ohio home in apparent quadruple murder-suicide

Five family members were found dead in an Ohio home Thursday evening in what police are calling a "domestic dispute that turned deadly," according to a news release.

The incident is also being investigated as a quadruple murder-suicide by the police department, according to the coroner’s office and the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office.

“At this time, it is believed there are no other persons involved in this incident,” the Uniontown Police Department said in a statement.

Police responded to a home in Stark County around 7:31 p.m. to conduct a wellbeing check. Police are not identifying the family members pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.